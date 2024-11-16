Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $39.01 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

