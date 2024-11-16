Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $320.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.03 and its 200-day moving average is $290.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

