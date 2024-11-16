Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,987 shares of company stock valued at $619,025 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 121,142 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $18.12 on Monday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

