ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 389.88%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

