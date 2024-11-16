McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $50,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,302.78. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.