Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,503,289. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.45.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $202.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $215.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

