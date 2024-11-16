Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Onestream Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15. Onestream has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

