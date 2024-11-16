Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 46.0% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nabors Industries
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.