National Bank Financial Predicts Reduced Earnings for CAE

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for CAE in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.77 on Friday. CAE has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,249,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,168,000 after acquiring an additional 284,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CAE by 103.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CAE by 13.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 736,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,446,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

