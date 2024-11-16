Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 10,000 Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.05% of Nuvectis Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NVCT stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.41. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

