Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $184,000 Holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 751.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $586,985.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,346,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,284.56. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 180,112 shares of company stock worth $1,523,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SABA opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

