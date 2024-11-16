Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $190,000 Stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 191,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 655,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $462,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STEW opened at $16.22 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

