NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

NWG opened at $10.08 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 285.3% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NatWest Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

