New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.48.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.29). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4,665.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.