Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 8.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Nordson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $254.78 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $222.18 and a one year high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

