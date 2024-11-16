Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,000. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This represents a 59.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.68.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $261.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $205.70 and a one year high of $277.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

