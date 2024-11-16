Northland Capmk Weighs in on Intellicheck Q1 Earnings

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

IDN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Intellicheck Trading Down 0.4 %

IDN stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 3.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.