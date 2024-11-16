Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,100 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,479,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.