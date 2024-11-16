Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 288,663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 126,003 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

