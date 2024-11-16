Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Stephens raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of OXY opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

