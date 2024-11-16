OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $2,301,300.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,634.66. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $150.70 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.33 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.