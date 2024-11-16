Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $99.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

