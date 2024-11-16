Q2 Earnings Forecast for Cronos Group Issued By Roth Capital

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cronos Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

About Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 101,903 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 119.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.