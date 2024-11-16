Q2 Earnings Forecast for Cronos Group Issued By Roth Capital

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRONFree Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cronos Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 101,903 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 119.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

