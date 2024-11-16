Q3 EPS Estimates for Koppers Reduced by Barrington Research

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Koppers has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 170.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Koppers by 83.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. This trade represents a 34.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,949,691.68. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

