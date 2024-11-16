Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,809 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.45.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,503,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $202.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

