Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,818.88. The trade was a 96.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,350. This trade represents a 33.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,034. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

