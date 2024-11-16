Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $262.89 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $166.86 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.14. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in monday.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.