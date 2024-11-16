RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RxSight were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at about $19,512,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in RxSight by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,942,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at $7,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXST. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,106.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,571 shares in the company, valued at $21,259,066.27. This trade represents a 2.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $61,352.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,807.98. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,200 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

