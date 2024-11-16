Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.93 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.