SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $85.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

