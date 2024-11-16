State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,098.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,838,009 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,109.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 238,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.1 %
LEG opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
