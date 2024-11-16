State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,098.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,838,009 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,109.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 238,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.1 %

LEG opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.