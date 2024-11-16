StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,578.30. The trade was a 25.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $204,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,320.71. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STEP stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

