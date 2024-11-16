Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 2,339 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $42,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,060. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,936. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.41. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $247.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

