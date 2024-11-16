Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $43,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

