Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 8,388 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $40,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 72.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $5,386,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa America cut shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

