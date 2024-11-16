Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $42,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %
SWK stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
