Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Waters worth $48,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

WAT stock opened at $358.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.89 and a 12-month high of $393.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

