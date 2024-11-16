Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $41.22 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $41,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,378,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 707,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.38.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $223.69 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

