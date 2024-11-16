Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $55.91 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $55,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after acquiring an additional 307,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $597.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.45. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

