Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $40,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

LPLA stock opened at $314.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $322.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

