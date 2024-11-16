Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $55,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 536,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,488,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $238,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

ES opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

