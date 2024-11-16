Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 5,981 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,758,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,570,000 after buying an additional 1,484,079 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,548,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,188,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

