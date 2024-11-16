Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 8,049 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of W. P. Carey worth $40,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

WPC stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

