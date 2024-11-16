Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 97,391 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of FirstEnergy worth $54,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $762,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 22,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

