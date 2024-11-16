Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

