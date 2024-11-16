UBS Group Boosts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $79.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Agree Realty has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $77.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

