Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 316.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 11.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 217.4% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 496.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

