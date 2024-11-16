US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,316 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.19). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The business had revenue of ($7.68) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Raymond James raised Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Francis sold 208,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $2,854,788.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,438 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

