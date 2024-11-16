US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 3,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter worth $377,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in US Foods by 22.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 66,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.