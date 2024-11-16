Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 48.9% in October

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

