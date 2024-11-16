Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 48.9% in October

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.86.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
