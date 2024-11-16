Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 48.9% in October

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

